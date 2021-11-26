Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Green Dot worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.