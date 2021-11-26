Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.