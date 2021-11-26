Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after buying an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 51.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after buying an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.97 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

