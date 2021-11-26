Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,244 shares of company stock worth $30,616,076. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

