Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk Purchases 206,004 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $837.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Precigen by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.