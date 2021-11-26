Prudential Financial Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.