Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,747 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

