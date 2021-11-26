Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

MDT stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

