Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after buying an additional 502,733 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 181,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

