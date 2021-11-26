Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $395,641.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92.
Z opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
