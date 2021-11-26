Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $470,000.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

