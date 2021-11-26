C John Wilder Buys 6,835 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

