Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

