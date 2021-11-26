Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$50.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

BLX stock opened at C$36.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

