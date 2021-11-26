Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,367 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN opened at $54.64 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

