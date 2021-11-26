Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $95,000 in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

GRAY opened at $2.79 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

