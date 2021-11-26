Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

