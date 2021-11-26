Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

