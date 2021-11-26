Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.77.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,815 shares of company stock worth $88,032,923 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.