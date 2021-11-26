RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 22.00.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 15.51 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

