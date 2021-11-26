Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

