$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

