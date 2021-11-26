Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

