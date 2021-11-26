Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 11,527 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.