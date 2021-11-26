Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 293.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 176,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

