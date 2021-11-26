Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 20,918 Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

