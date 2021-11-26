10,352 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $15,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $442,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 56.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 515,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

