Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.59. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

