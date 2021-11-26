Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.