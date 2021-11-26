Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.94 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 261.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $118.61 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.