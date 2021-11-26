Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

ASPU stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

