Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,581 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.52% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 308.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 83.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

