Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Avinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

