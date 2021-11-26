Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

