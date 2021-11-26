Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,446,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

