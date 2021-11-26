Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Unifi by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI opened at $21.74 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

