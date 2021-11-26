Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 22,197 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.23 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

