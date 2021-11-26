Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

