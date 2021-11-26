State Street Corp Buys 5,923 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

