State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 439,095 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 439,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $6.69 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.