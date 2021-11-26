State Street Corp Acquires 17,327 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

