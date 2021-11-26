Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

