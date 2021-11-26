Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 394.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BOLT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

