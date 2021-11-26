Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 6,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,290,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

