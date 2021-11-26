Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

AURA stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

