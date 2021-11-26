Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

ADSK stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

