Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $171.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.