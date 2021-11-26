Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.