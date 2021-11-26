Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FLYW stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.