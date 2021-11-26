Ryan D. Taylor Sells 61,696 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

